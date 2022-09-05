1 minute read
Russian court revokes newspaper Novaya Gazeta's license
Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday stripped newspaper Novaya Gazeta of its media license, effectively banning the publication from operating inside Russia.
In a case filed by Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor, Novaya Gazeta was accused of not providing documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.
Reporting by Reuters
