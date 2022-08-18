Russian mobile operator MTS reports 36.4% drop in Q2 net profit

A view shows the MTS company logo outside a MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (MTSS.MM) on Thursday reported a 36.4% year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit to 10.9 billion roubles ($185.53 million) as group revenues edged slightly higher to 127.8 billion roubles.

"In the second quarter of 2022, MTS largely adapted to the new macroeconomic environment," President and CEO Vyacheslav Nikolaev said in a statement published online.

MTS said pressure on profits came in part from increased financing costs and greater MTS Bank provisions.

($1 = 58.7500 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.