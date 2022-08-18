1 minute read
Russian mobile operator MTS sees 2022 capex lower than last year
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (MTSS.MM) said on Thursday it expected its capital expenditure this year to be lower than in 2021.
The company earlier on Thursday reported a 36% drop in second-quarter net profit from the same period of last year. read more
