Russian mobile operator MTS sees 2022 capex lower than last year

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (MTSS.MM) said on Thursday it expected its capital expenditure this year to be lower than in 2021.

The company earlier on Thursday reported a 36% drop in second-quarter net profit from the same period of last year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.