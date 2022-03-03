Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 3 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Streaming media company Roku (ROKU.O) removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store in Europe, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week. read more

Facebook owner Meta said on Tuesday it was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. read more

Rumble is a video site popular among U.S. political conservatives. read more

