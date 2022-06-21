Russia blocks British Telegraph newspaper's website

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The website of the British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Access to the site was restricted after it was found to have disseminated "inaccurate information about the special military operation conducted by Russia's Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine", TASS news agency cited the regulator as saying.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, blocking the websites of foreign news outlets it deems to have spread "fake" news about its military campaign.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to protect Ukraine's Russian-speaking population from persecution, but Kyiv and its allies say this is a baseless pretext for a land grab that has killed thousands and driven millions from their homes.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey

