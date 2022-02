Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court

Vehicles of Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT are seen in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia's state RT television channel said on Wednesday it had appealed to a German court to overturn a ban on it broadcasting that has angered Moscow and prompted it to shut down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Russia.

Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions has said that RT's German-language channel, RT DE, can not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence. read more

In a statement circulated on social media, RT described the ban as "unlawful" and said it expected it to be overturned.

Moscow said last Thursday that it was shutting down Deutsche Welle's operations in Russia and stripping its staff of their accreditation in retaliation.

The following day, Russia said it would respond in kind if Germany moved to end the dispute over their media outlets, but that it would also be ready escalate the row if Berlin chose to do that. read more

The dispute has further soured relations that are already under strain over the start-up of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which requires approval from a German regulator.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Robert Birsel

