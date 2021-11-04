MTN to sell shares in Nigeria unit via public offer

The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nov 4 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J) plans to proceed with a public offer to sell up to 575 million shares in its Nigeria business, South Africa's biggest telecoms operator said on Thursday as it reported higher third-quarter revenue and core profit.

The company, which has been exiting or reducing its stakes in some areas including its Ugandan and Zambian units, said the separation of fintech and fibre assets was on track.

"In South Africa, rising unemployment is a concern and may impact growth from prepaid customers in the lower-income segment in the near-term, if measures such as the temporary employee relief scheme are withdrawn," the company said.

MTN, which along with Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J) controls over 70% of the South African mobile market in terms of subscribers, said the offer to sell shares in MTN Nigeria will open this month with a bookbuild to institutional investors, after which a fixed price will be announced for retail investors.

MTN's core profit jumped 24.1% in the three months to September on robust demand for data and digital financial services. It added 0.2 million subscribers during the quarter, taking the total to 271.9 million.

The company, which extended its chief operating officer Jens Schulte-Bockum's contract by two years to 2024, said it was targeting 2021 capital expenditure of 31.1 billion rand, up from a prior outlook of 14.8 billion rand.

Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta

