Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Saudi Telecom's tech business prices IPO at top of range

1 minute read

A man passes the Saudi Telecom STC office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom's (7010.SE) Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co is set to raise 3.6 billion riyals ($960 million) in its initial public offering (IPO) after pricing the deal at the top of an indicative range, the company said on Thursday.

Pricing shares in the company, known as Solutions by STC, at 151 riyals each, implies a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion for the entire business, it said. STC is selling a 20% stake in the IPO.

The IPO order book was 130 times oversubscribed during the book-building process, the statement said.

Solutions by STC had earlier announced plans to sell 24 million shares at an indicative price of 136 to 151 riyals per share.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital Company, acted as joint financial advisers.

The IPO is among a spate of deals hitting the Saudi Arabian exchange this year, including Acwa Power's more than $1 billion deal and Saudi Tadawul Group's IPO likely in the fourth quarter.

The deals follow Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion IPO in 2019, which was the world's biggest share flotation.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · September 15, 2021 · 7:54 PM UTC

Vivendi paves way for Lagardere takeover, adding to media empire

Vivendi said on Wednesday it was set to purchase another stake in Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere, paving the way for a full takeover which would extend the influence of its controlling shareholder, Vincent Bollore, over France's media landscape.

Media & Telecom
India's Vodafone Idea, lenders jump after govt nod to telecom package
Media & Telecom
Telstra aims to extend 5G coverage to 95% of Australia by 2025
Media & Telecom
EU regulators right to say Belgian tax rulings constitute aid scheme - court

EU competition enforcers were right to say that a series of Belgian tax rulings to multinationals was an aid scheme, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Media & Telecom
UK's John Lewis returns to profit but warns of uncertainty ahead