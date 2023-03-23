Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca swing up after record fall















MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca closed up on Thursday by about 32%, after posting a record slump a day before, battered by uncertainly over its near-term prospects amid problems with creditors.

Stock in Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster plummeted 31% on Wednesday after creditors of the firm filed an "involuntary petition" to place it in U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, arguing the firm owes them more than $63 million.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.