Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca swing up after record fall

Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca post record slump
The logo of broadcaster TV Azteca is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca closed up on Thursday by about 32%, after posting a record slump a day before, battered by uncertainly over its near-term prospects amid problems with creditors.

Stock in Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster plummeted 31% on Wednesday after creditors of the firm filed an "involuntary petition" to place it in U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, arguing the firm owes them more than $63 million.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next