Shares in satellite company Eutelsat surge on bid interest from Drahi

Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris, France, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in French satellite company Eutelsat (ETL.PA) surged on Thursday after the company rejected a bid proposal from billionaire Patrick Drahi, whose business interests include auction house Sotheby's and media group Altice.

"Eutelsat Communications confirms that the proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi - and rejected unanimously by the relevant governance bodies of the company - prices Eutelsat at 12.10 euros per share, all dividend attached," it said.

Eutelsat shares were up by around 16.8% at 12.09 euros in early session trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.39 billion).

Reuters earlier reported that Drahi had made a bid approach for Eutelsat and held talks with its top investors including state-backed Bpifrance which has a 20% stake in the company.

($1 = 1.1714 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Gwenaelle Barzic and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

