Shares in satellite company Eutelsat surge on bid interest from Drahi
PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in French satellite company Eutelsat (ETL.PA) surged on Thursday after the company rejected a bid proposal from billionaire Patrick Drahi, whose business interests include auction house Sotheby's and media group Altice.
"Eutelsat Communications confirms that the proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi - and rejected unanimously by the relevant governance bodies of the company - prices Eutelsat at 12.10 euros per share, all dividend attached," it said.
Eutelsat shares were up by around 16.8% at 12.09 euros in early session trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.39 billion).
Reuters earlier reported that Drahi had made a bid approach for Eutelsat and held talks with its top investors including state-backed Bpifrance which has a 20% stake in the company.
($1 = 1.1714 euros)
