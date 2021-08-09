Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sinclair's TV stations will no longer air on DISH's network after Aug. 16

A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI.O) said on Monday more than hundreds of its TV stations will no longer air on Dish Network Corp's (DISH.O) network after a carriage agreement between the companies expires on Aug. 16.

"We have tried unsuccessfully to reach fair and customary terms with DISH Network for the renegotiation of our retransmission consent," David Gibber, Sinclair's general counsel said. The company said it was unlikely an agreement would be reached before the current one expires.

In total, 112 broadcast TV stations are expected to be dropped, including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, Sinclair said, adding that on-demand and online access to the programming for Dish's subscribers would also be discontinued.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

