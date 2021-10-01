Media & Telecom
Singtel divests Australian tower network to AustralianSuper for $1.4 bln
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) (STEL.SI) said on Friday it divested a 70% stake in its Australian network of towers to superannuation fund AustralianSuper for A$1.9 billion ($1.37 billion).
The deal includes sale of 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites, and values Australia Tower Network at an enterprise value of A$2.3 billion, Singtel said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3827 Australian dollars)
