Singtel divests Australian tower network to AustralianSuper for $1.4 bln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) (STEL.SI) said on Friday it divested a 70% stake in its Australian network of towers to superannuation fund AustralianSuper for A$1.9 billion ($1.37 billion).

The deal includes sale of 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites, and values Australia Tower Network at an enterprise value of A$2.3 billion, Singtel said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3827 Australian dollars)

