SingTel posts 14% jump in full-year net profit















May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications (STEL.SI) on Thursday posted a 14% jump in full-year net profit, as its core businesses benefited from a recovery in international travel and roaming as well as rising 5G adoption.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm said net profit for the year ended March was S$2.23 billion ($1.68 billion), compared with S$1.95 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting S$2.26 billion, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.