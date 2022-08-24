Singtel to sell 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.6 billion

A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI) said on Thursday it would sell a 3.3% stake in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) to Bharti Telecom Ltd for an aggregate consideration of about S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion).

Singtel, southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, said its units Pastel Ltd and Viridian Ltd would together sell 198 million shares they hold in India's second-biggest telecom operator.

The stake sale comes at a time when Singtel trims down its portfolio to sharpen focus on core businesses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Singtel said last month it would sell its loss-making digital marketing arm Amobee for $239 million, monetised a 1.6% stake in Airtel Africa (AAF.L) for about S$150 million in March, and sold a 70% stake in its Australian tower network for A$1.9 billion last year. read more

After the stake sale, Singtel's effective holding in Bharti Airtel will fall to 29.7%, it added.

Proceeds from the sale may be used to reduce the group's debt and fund 5G capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

($1 = 1.3934 Singapore dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.