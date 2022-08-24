Singtel warns of inflationary hurdles while Airtel turnaround buoys Q1 profit

A man looks out of the window under a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Q1 net profit jumps 41%, adj profit up 10.7%

Sees challenging operating environment ahead

Shares down 0.8%

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI) (Singtel) on Wednesday warned of a challenging operating environment due to rising inflation and interest rates after posting a 41% jump in June quarter profit.

Companies around the world are facing pressure from rising labour and fuel costs, prompting them to take a number of belt-tightening steps to avoid a hit to their profit margins.

"We will need to stay nimble and contend with these realities should they put further pressure on our costs and bottomlines," Chief Executive Yuen Kuan Moon said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, which is in the midst of a strategic reset, said net profit for the first quarter was S$628 million ($450.15 million), against S$445 million last year.

Analysts pointed to a boost to profit from roaming revenue amid easing COVID-19 curbs in Singapore, and momentum in Australian unit Optus.

"There are uncertainties, given the current macroeconomic challenges ... but highlights around the recovery in international travels as borders reopen is very encouraging," NewStreet Research analysts wrote in a note.

"The improving underlying trends in the core and recovery in roaming bode well for net income to continue to improve in the next 2-3 years."

Singtel shares, which have risen over 12% this year, were 0.8% lower on Wednesday, with the broader benchmark stock index (.STI) falling 0.4%.

The net profit included an additional gain from the divestment of a 70% stake in its Australian tower network for A$1.9 billion. The proceeds of which, it had said, would be used to fund its 5G rollout. read more

On an underlying basis, net profit rose 10.7% to S$499 million.

The jump in profit was also fuelled by partly owned Bharti Airtel's (BRTI.NS) resilient turnaround, which earlier this month, reported a 22% jump in quarterly revenue. read more

Singtel had in May forecast a stronger fiscal 2023 led by a strong uptake for its 5G networks.

($1 = 1.3951 Singapore dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.