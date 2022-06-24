S.Korean leader's informal media events are a break with tradition

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a news conference to address his relocation plans of the presidential office, at his transition team office, in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2022.Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has departed from years of tradition by holding informal daily media events to field questions on topics ranging from inflation and ties with neighbouring North Korea to the first lady and even boyband BTS.

Such wide-ranging access to the president was previously unheard of. It stems from Yoon's decision to move his office out of the official Blue House, whose previous occupants largely steered clear of such interactions over more than seven decades.

"It's apparently helping Yoon dispel worries about his lack of political experience and giving him a sense of where public opinion is at," said Eom Kyeong-young, a political commentator based in the capital, Seoul.

Yoon, a former prosecutor-general, entered politics just a year ago, before winning the presidency in March by a margin of just 0.7%, the narrowest in South Korea's history. read more

Upon his inauguration in May, Yoon moved the presidential office to the compound of South Korea's defence ministry, describing the official residence as the symbol of an "imperial presidency", and vowing not to "hide behind" his aides.

His liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, had rarely held news conferences, and almost always filtered his communication with the media, and the public, through layers of secretaries.

Analysts see Yoon's daily freewheeling sessions as part of a broader communications strategy that lets him drive policy initiatives and present himself as a confident, approachable leader.

The campaign has also allayed public suspicions about the newcomer to politics, they say.

Polls show the new strategy helping to win support and much-needed political capital for Yoon in his effort to hasten recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, in a parliament dominated by the opposition Democratic Party.

Although Yoon's approval rating dipped to 47.6% in a recent survey, slightly lower than the disapproval figure of 47.9%, another June poll showed communication was the reason most frequently cited by those who favoured him.

"The sweeping victory of Yoon's conservative party in June local elections shows the public is not so much against the new administration," said Eom. read more

Incumbents from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) defeated challengers for the posts of mayor in the two biggest cities of Seoul and the port city of Busan in that contest, while its candidates won five of seven parliamentary seats.

Eom attributed Yoon's low approval rating from the beginning of his term to inflation risks that threaten to undermine an economic recovery and his lack of a support base as a new politician.

But some critics say Yoon's sessions raise the chances that he could make mistakes.

"He could make one mistake a day," Yun Kun-young of the opposition party wrote on Facebook last week, saying the new practice could be "the biggest risk factor" for the government.

The presidential office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yoon has already faced criticism for controversial remarks made during the morning briefings, such as one in defence of his nominee for education minister, who has a record of driving under the influence of alcohol years ago.

But the daily meetings and public reaction would ultimately help the government to shape policy better, said Shin Yul, a professor of political science at Myongji University in Seoul.

"It might be burdensome for his aides for now, but will be an advantage in the long term," Shin said. "A slip of the tongue cannot be a bigger problem than a policy failure."

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

