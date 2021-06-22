Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sky Italia turns to antitrust watchdog against DAZN-TIM's Serie A deal

Internet streaming service DAZN's logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2017. Picture taken on March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Comcast's unit (CMCSA.O) Sky Italia on Tuesday said it had appealed to the country's competition authorities against an accord between sports streaming app DAZN and phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to screen top league football matches.

In a blow to Sky Italia, DAZN has secured the right to screen all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for 2.5 billion euro ($3.0 billion), striking also a distribution agreement with TIM.

SKY Italia said in a statement the accord strengthened TIM's dominant position in the broadband market by preventing DAZN from distributing the Serie A matches through other operators.

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za

