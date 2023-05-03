Sky's Storti named CEO of WTA's new commercial entity















May 3 (Reuters) - Sky broadcast executive Marina Storti has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of WTA Ventures, the new commercial entity of the governing body of women's tennis.

Storti, who most recently ran Sky's sport, cinema and entertainment streaming platform NOW after becoming its managing director in April 2019, is expected to begin her new role in August and will also be on the WTA Ventures board.

"I feel passionate about the role that women's tennis has to play in leading the broader development of professional women's sport worldwide and I see a real opportunity for further growth," Storti said in a statement on Tuesday.

WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said the appointment would help drive the new entity forward.

"Her ambition, passion and commitment positions her perfectly to help guide WTA Ventures in this next innovative era of the WTA," he added.

Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners became the WTA's commercial partner in March with a minor stake in the governing body. Financial details of the strategic partnership were not revealed at the time but Sky News reported that CVC would own a 20% stake for $150 million.

