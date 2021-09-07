Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Softbank agrees strategic share swap pact with Deutsche Telekom

1 minute read

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Softbank Group (9984.T) said on Tuesday it had agreed a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Germany's main telecoms company, which will receive 45 million shares of T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) for 240 million of its shares.

Deutsch Telekom will receive another 20 million shares of the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier with proceeds from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands, Softbank said in a statement.

The share swap pact will give the Japanese firm access to about 300 million customers, including 95 million who pay for Deutsche Telekom services, it said.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · September 6, 2021 · 8:25 PM UTC

TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany

Television aggregator Roku Inc said on Monday it would launch its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second big European rollout, seeking to capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift towards watching more video on demand.

Media & Telecom
Phone blackout imposed on Nigerian state amid crackdown on kidnappers
Media & Telecom
Hong Kong media group Next Digital says it aims to wind down, board quits
Media & Telecom
Lebanese filmmakers premiere 'miracle' movie at Venice

Filmmaker Mounia Akl says her feature debut "Costa Brava, Lebanon" became an act of resistance and a means to survive when a deadly blast tore through Beirut a day after she had convened her film team in the capital for preproduction.

Media & Telecom
Softbank agrees strategic share swap pact with Deutsche Telekom