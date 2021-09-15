Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

SoftBank makes first direct investment in Saudi company

1 minute read

SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank has made its first direct investment in Saudi Arabia, co-leading with a government-owned fund a $125 million financing rounding in communications company Unifonic, the start-up said.

The investment will be used by the Riyadh-headquartered firm to expand its products to more customers, it said in a statement.

SoftBank co-led the investment through its Vision Fund 2 alongside state fund Sanabil Investments.

Unifonic, which provides online and mobile communications services, says it has quadrupled in size in less than three years and is now processing over 10 billion transactions on its platform each year.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · September 14, 2021 · 4:12 PM UTC

Massachusetts is probing huge T-Mobile data breach

Massachusetts' attorney general said on Tuesday she will investigate the cyberattack against T-Mobile US Inc that exposed personal information of more than 53 million people.

Media & Telecom
EXCLUSIVE Snap Inc hires first global head of platform safety
Media & Telecom
Factbox: Universal to list as music streaming picks up
Media & Telecom
US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN
Media & Telecom
Polish ruling party set to renew bid for passage of media reform bill