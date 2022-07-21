Sorrell's S4 ad group cuts earnings outlook

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital (SFOR.L) cut its target for full-year core earnings to around 120 million pounds ($144 million)from a market expectation of around 160 million pounds due to strong hiring levels that have hit its cost base.

It maintained its target for 25% like-for-like gross profit.

($1 = 0.8338 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

