South Africa reacts to the death of last white president FW de Klerk

Former South African President FW de Klerk addresses a news conference in Cape Town, July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's last apartheid-era President, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, whose role in the country's transition from white-minority rule to democracy remains hotly contested, has died aged 85.

Here is what the country's leaders, citizens and international figures are saying about his death. read more

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"(De Klerk) played a key role in ushering in democracy in our country. He was a leader of a party that was largely discredited in relation to the role that the National Party played in enforcing apartheid. But he had the courage to step away from the path... And we will remember him for that."

"The policies that the apartheid regime espoused and implemented have caused a lot of havoc on millions and millions of South Africans. And it was the havoc that many of our people will never forget, and have suffered from."

"But as a human being, it is important for us as South Africans to pay our condolences and to allow him to go and rest... our hearts are with the declared family."

NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION

"De Klerk will forever be linked to Nelson Mandela in the annals of South African history. As head of state, he oversaw the release of Madiba from prison on 11 February 1990."

"In 1993 they were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace prize for ushering in a negotiated settlement that led to South Africa holding its first democratic election in 1994."

"De Klerk's legacy is a big one. It is also an uneven one, something South Africans are called to reckon with in this moment."

DESMOND TUTU FOUNDATION

"The former President occupied an historic but difficult space in South Africa. He was the last head of state of a minority government after 350 years of colonial and apartheid rule, who ceded power to a hugely popular President Nelson Mandela after the country’s first democratic elections in 1994."

"Although some South Africans found the global recognition of Mr De Klerk hard to accept, Mr Mandela, himself, praised him for his courage in seeing the country’s political transformation process through."

"At a time when not all of his colleagues saw the future trajectory of the country unfolding in the same way, he recognised the moment for change and demonstrated the will to act on it."

SOUTH AFRICAN PEOPLE

SIHLE JWARA, STUDENT, JOHANNESBURG

"Granted, the time he was president and the actions that he did take part (in) to become a president are bad, very bad, sinful. It was the mass genocide of black people and as a human being you can't agree with that."

"But at the same time you have to look at the actions that he did take to change the country."

PUSILETSO MAKOFANE, 30, JOHANNESBURG

"Honestly, I feel no remorse, even though a politician died. I feel like his death helps South Africa move forward in a way, away from all the criticism, the negativity, the racism. So I feel like it moved us in a way."

SOUTH AFRICA'S PARLIAMENT

OPPOSITION POLITICIANS

THE ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS

"De Klerk, who denied that the legislated separate development, exploitation, torture and murder of Black people was a crime of humanity, dies with no honour, and with the dark cloud of having maimed and traumatised families across our nation."

"He was a president of an undemocratic and racist society... who led on the basis of the political and economic disenfranchisement of the majority Black population of South Africa."

JOHN STEENHUISEN, LEADER, DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

"Mr de Klerk’s contribution to South Africa’s transition to democracy cannot be overstated. His decision... to unban liberation movements, release Nelson Mandela from prison, lift the ban on political marches and begin the four-year negotiation process towards our first democratic election was a watershed moment in our country’s history."

"Importantly, he was also able to bring the majority of white voters along with him, and this played a critical role in ensuring that the transition happened peacefully and that the 1994 elections, as well as the constitutional negotiations, were embraced by all South Africans."

INTERNATIONAL FIGURES

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER JOHN MAJOR

"FW de Klerk was a man who realised that apartheid was morally and politically wrong, and acted to bring it to an end ... He deserves to be remembered as a brave politician who helped change the future of his country for the better."

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR

"I am saddened to hear of the death of FW de Klerk. He demonstrated great courage to end apartheid and, through his partnership with the iconic figure of Nelson Mandela, played a pivotal role in bringing democracy to South Africa."

"The path was never smooth but his legacy is immense. My condolences to his family."

