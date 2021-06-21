Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

South Africa's Naspers reports 24% rise in full-year profit

1 minute read

Naspers logo is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J) reported a 24% rise in profit for the year that ended March 31, boosted primarily by the performance of its investment in China's Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), the company said on Monday.

Africa's biggest company by market capitalisation reported core headline earnings per share - the main gauge of corporate profit in South Africa - of 814 U.S. cents, up from 656 cents reported for the same period a year earlier.

Its 28.9% stake in the Chinese firm, which it holds through its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus (PRX.AS), saw its profit grow by 33% in the financial year.

Naspers holds 73% of Prosus, which houses all of its international assets.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 2:44 AM UTCAckman’s SPAC signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi’s Universal

Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH.N) signed a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG), Taylor Swift's label, for about $4 billion, the companies said on Sunday.

Media & TelecomHong Kong's Apple Daily says only has cash for few weeks after assets frozen
Media & TelecomNaspers offshoot Prosus reports earnings boost from Tencent stake
Media & TelecomSouth Africa's Naspers reports 24% rise in full-year profit
Media & TelecomFreight tech startup Forto raises $240 million in Softbank-led round

Forto has raised $240 million from investors led by Softbank (9984.T), the freight technology startup said on Monday, and will invest in expanding its platform for organising trade shipments between China and Europe.