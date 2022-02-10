1 minute read
South Africa's Ramaphosa pushes telecoms spectrum auction
CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his country will commence the public auction of high frequency digital spectrum within one month, as the country moves to expand access to fast Internet services that remain costly to the majority of the population.
