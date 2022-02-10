South Africa's Ramaphosa pushes telecoms spectrum auction

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his country will commence the public auction of high frequency digital spectrum within one month, as the country moves to expand access to fast Internet services that remain costly to the majority of the population.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney an Tim Cocks, Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.