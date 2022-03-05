Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

SpaceX's Musk says Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news

1 minute read

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 5 (Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters