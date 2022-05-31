Spain to force call centers to attend customers within three minutes

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has approved a draft bill designed to improve companies' customer service and reduce waiting time on the telephone line to three minutes, Spain's Consumer Rights Minister Alberto Garzon told a news conference on Tuesday.

The draft also gives consumers the right to be attended by a person, and not a chatbot, and will force utilities to respond to client complaints within two hours, the minister said.

"The practically infinite waiting times are over," Garzon said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.