Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Spain's competition watchdog cuts prices to access Telefonica's infrastructure

1 minute read

Security guards walk past a screen displaying the logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog CNMC on Friday reduced the prices legacy mobile and broadband operator Telefonica (TEF.MC) charges to let rivals access its network infrastructure.

The CNMC ordered Telefonica to cut the recurring monthly fees it charges other telecom operators by 22% on average, but also established a 14% increase in the one-off payments paid by the operators using Telefonica's infrastructure.

Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 9:59 AM UTCU.N. decries "further chilling message" for Hong Kong media freedom

The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily "sends a further chilling message for media freedom", the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Media & TelecomHK police charges two Apple Daily execs with collusion with foreign country
Media & TelecomU.S. FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear
Media & TelecomEXCLUSIVE Pacific undersea cable project sinks after U.S. warns against Chinese bid
Media & TelecomTwitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video