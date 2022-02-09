1 minute read
Spotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience' at ads conference
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spotify's (SPOT.N) chief content officer Dawn Ostroff told advertisers at a New York conference on Wednesday that the backlash around popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan's podcast had been a "real learning experience" for the streaming service.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.