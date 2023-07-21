Spotify plans to raise premium plan price in US - WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) - Audio-streaming platform Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) plans to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan by $1 in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company could increase prices in other markets too in the coming months, according to the report.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

