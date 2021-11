Chief financial officer of Rogers Communications Tony Staffieri poses for a photo at The Rogers Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tony Staffieri is replacing Joe Natale as the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), the Canadian company said on Tuesday.

