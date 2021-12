CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities said on Sunday that 58 policemen were injured during protests the previous day against military rule, state TV reported.

The Khartoum security committee's statement added that 114 people had been arrested and faced legal action.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.