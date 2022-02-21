Syria awards third mobile telecoms licence to Wafa -state media

AMMAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Syria's telecommunications authority has awarded Wafa Telecom a licence to be the country's third mobile telecoms operator, state media reported on Monday.

Syrian Minister of Telecommunications Iyad al Khatib told parliament last week that Wafa would begin its services over the next nine months. Influential businessmen with close ties to government officials are key investors in the company, two senior businessmen said.

The new company enters a market where the main operator is Syriatel, which has over 11 million subscribers. The other smaller operator, MTN Syria (MTN.DS) in which South Africa's MTN Group (MTNJ.J) has a stake, has had government lawsuits filed against it.

Last month, the state telecommunications authority finalised Wafa's draft licence but did not include the financial details of the new licence, which officials have for the last few years planned to announce.

Officials say Iranian investors are not among the shareholders, although Iran's telecom industry is expected to win tenders to supply the infrastructure, according to two Damascus-based businessmen familiar with the deal.

Both countries had signed an agreement in January 2017 that opened the door for the Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran(MCI), the country's leading operator, to win the concession. However, that deal never transpired, according to a Damascus-based senior businessman.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Kinda Makieh Writing by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.