Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's security "awful" - WSJ

1 minute read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), said the wireless carrier's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company last week, told the Journal that he had used an unprotected router to access personal records of customers.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week it would investigate the data breach, with some T-Mobile customers also suing the company for damages in Seattle federal court. read more

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · August 25, 2021 · 6:57 PM UTC

OnlyFans reverses ban on posting 'sexually explicit' content

OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, on Wednesday scrapped its planned policy that would have prohibited users from posting any material containing "sexually explicit conduct."

Media & Telecom
Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing
Media & Telecom
Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources
Media & Telecom
Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'
Media & Telecom
T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's security "awful" - WSJ

The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc , said the wireless carrier's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.