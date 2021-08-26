Media & Telecom
T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's security "awful" - WSJ
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), said the wireless carrier's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company last week, told the Journal that he had used an unprotected router to access personal records of customers.
T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week it would investigate the data breach, with some T-Mobile customers also suing the company for damages in Seattle federal court. read more
