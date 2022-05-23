T-Mobile launches 5G products to compete with Verizon, AT&T for business clients

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - T-Mobile (TMUS.O) on Monday launched a suite of 5G products to lure business clients and capture some of the market share of rivals Verizon (VZ.N) and AT&T (T.N), and has signed up customers including an automaker, an airline operator and a theme park.

The product suite, what it calls 5G advanced network solutions, will offer three levels - from a complete private 5G network to sharing space over a public network, Callie Field, T-Mobile's president of business group, told Reuters. Field declined to name the customers.

T-Mobile, armed with a bigger share of spectrum that is ideal for 5G than Verizon (VZ.N) and AT&T (T.N), is trying to make a dent in acquiring business customers despite the dominance of its more established rivals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

One of its clients, SailGP, is using T-Mobile's private 5G in San Francisco where it saw latency drop by 50% compared with Wi-Fi while sending real-time analytics from boats traveling at 60 miles per hour.

Having a private 5G network helps businesses avoid jostling for speed with others on a public network and enables data-intensive applications.

Ports, airports, warehouses and logistics hubs are expected to be the first adopters of private 5G, and IDC estimates private wireless infrastructure revenue to reach $8.3 billion by 2026 from $1.7 billion in 2021.

Field said T-Mobile was working with Dell for "edge computing" infrastructure for private 5G but could work with a vendor that a customer chooses as well.

"Edge computing" helps in analyzing bulk data where it was gathered - factory floor or an oil rig - before moving it to remote servers, attracting big technology companies to offer their expertise.

T-Mobile, in which Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) owns a 48.4% stake, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.