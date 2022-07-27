T-Mobile says it will not raise plan prices

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) said on Wednesday it will not raise the prices for its plans even as rivals Verizon and AT&T (T.N) embraced the move to cushion the impact of higher costs.

"We're standing by our commitment to customers and those who switched to T-Mobile that we won't raise the price of their rate plans," top boss Mike Sievert said in a post-earnings conference call.

Promise of low prices was one of the main arguments for T-Mobile and Sprint when they sought regulators' approval for their merger in 2020.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

