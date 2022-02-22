1 minute read
Telcel announces launch of 5G network in 18 Mexican cities
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Telcel, a subsidiary of America Movil , announced Tuesday it was launching 5G services in at least 18 Mexican cities.
The telecommunications provider received permission to launch 5G earlier this month, and America Movil executives said in a call with investors they hoped to roll out the service in 90% of the company's markets by the end of the year. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.