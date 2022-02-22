Telcel announces launch of 5G network in 18 Mexican cities

The logos of America Movil and its commercial brand Telcel are seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Telcel, a subsidiary of America Movil , announced Tuesday it was launching 5G services in at least 18 Mexican cities.

The telecommunications provider received permission to launch 5G earlier this month, and America Movil executives said in a call with investors they hoped to roll out the service in 90% of the company's markets by the end of the year. read more

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito

