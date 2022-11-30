Telecom Italia board indicates Gallazzi as director to fill vacant seat - sources















MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) directors have indicated Giulio Gallazzi to fill a vacant seat on the former phone monopoly's board, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Gallazzi, who also sits on the board of Italian broadcaster MediaforEurope (MFEB.MI) as independent director, will join Telecom Italia's board to replace Renault boss Luca de Meo, who stepped down in September, the sources said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak











