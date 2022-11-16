Telecom Italia CEO sees room for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets

Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will likely improve its financial targets for the next two years, the head of Italy's biggest phone group told company's top executives on Wednesday, according to a company's spokeperson.

Pietro Labriola made the comments during a meeting with top executives, according to the spokeperson.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

