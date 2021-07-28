Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Telecom Italia-DAZN deal averts watchdog precautionary measures

2 minute read
1/2

Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on building roof downtown Milan, Italy, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had accepted amendments to a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) and sports streaming service DAZN that would avert precautionary measures being imposed on their technical and distribution partnership.

The proposed changes and measures, including a pledge to make TIM's pay-TV offer with DAZN's service available to clients of other telecoms operators from Aug. 1, would prevent irreparable damage to competition ahead of the start of Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer season, the watchdog said.

Aiming to promote its fast broadband and pay-TV services, TIM sealed a deal with DAZN, which holds the rights to screen Serie A matches over the next three seasons.

The watchdog, which opened its inquiry earlier this month after complaints from TIM's rivals, said it would monitor the implementation of the companies pledges, while continuing its probe which must be concluded by June 30, 2022. read more

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · July 27, 2021 · 12:18 PM UTCGoogle, Facebook set to squash initial iOS fears, show big revenue jump

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) to report a surge in digital ad sales this week after smaller rivals showed soaring demand, bolstering expectations that the impact of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes has not yet been felt.

Media & TelecomAmazon eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report
Media & TelecomNBC News adds 200 jobs in streaming, digital push
Media & TelecomOlympics Tokyo organisers apologise for food waste, in latest Games headache
Media & TelecomTelecom Italia-DAZN deal averts watchdog precautionary measures