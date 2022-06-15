Telecom Italia hopes to surprise with positive H1 results - CEO

Telecom Italia (TIM) General Manager Pietro Labriola poses for a portrait next to the company's name at TIM headquarters in Rome, Italy, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Wednesday he hoped the former phone monopolist could surprise markets with positive first-half results.

"On August 3 we will publish results for the first half of the year", CEO Pietro Labriola said at the presentation of the group's new communication campaign. "We hope to surprise with positive results."

TIM's core profit fell sharply in the first quarter hit by shrinking revenues in its hyper-competitive domestic market, where demand for connectivity weakened after a pandemic-driven surge.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.