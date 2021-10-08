Media & Telecom
Telecom Italia to partner with Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy
MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) and its unit Noovle have signed a partnership with business software maker Oracle (ORCL.N) to offer cloud services in Italy, the three companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
Under the partnership, the firms will offer services to enterprises and public entities to implement a so-called 'multi-cloud strategy', which would allow them to switch to an alternative provider in case of an outage.
TIM also selected Oracle to help migrate the group's mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud, they added.
