Telecom Italia picks Alessandro Pansa to fill vacant board seat - sources















ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) directors have picked former head of Italy's police force Alessandro Pansa to fill a vacant seat on the former phone monopoly's board, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Pansa, currently chairman of TIM's submarine cable unit Sparkle, got nine votes out of 14 at a board meeting on Wednesday, the sources said.

He prevailed over Luciano Carta, a former chairman of Italian defence group Leonardo, who was sponsored by TIM's leading investor Vivendi.

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) declined to comment and Vivendi (VIV.PA) was not immediately available to comment.

writing by Gavin Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.