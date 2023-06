June 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is restarting its efforts to sell a minority stake in its enterprise unit, potentially valued at more than 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.