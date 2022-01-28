Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations

A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company offices in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia (TELIA.ST) reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations on Friday, helped by growth in service revenue in several markets.

The company's fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 1.6% to 7.29 billion Swedish crowns ($778.02 million) from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.22 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.3699 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm

