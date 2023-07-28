Telefonica has approached Vodafone on Spanish broadband deal - Bloomberg News

July 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica (TEF.MC) has approached British telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) about a potential deal involving internet broadband networks in Spain, the Spanish company's chief operating officer told Bloomberg News on Friday.

Telefonica had presented a number of proposals to Vodafone in talks in recent months, Angel Vila told Bloomberg in an interview. "The ball is now in their court," he said.

A spokesperson for Vodafone declined to comment. A spokesperson for Telefonica confirmed Vila's comments.

Vodafone's new chief executive Margherita Della Valle launched a strategic review of the company's Spanish operation in May, saying a full or partial sale of the business was an option.

Telefonica said the same month it was open to discuss a potential fibre network partnership in Spain with Vodafone.

Vodafone has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, where it has suffered cut-throat competition. But given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Paul Sandle in London and Inti Landauro in Madrid; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.