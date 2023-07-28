Telefonica has approached Vodafone on Spanish broadband deal - Bloomberg News

GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona
The logo of Telefonica is pictured at the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica (TEF.MC) has approached British telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) about a potential deal involving internet broadband networks in Spain, the Spanish company's chief operating officer told Bloomberg News on Friday.

Telefonica had presented a number of proposals to Vodafone in talks in recent months, Angel Vila told Bloomberg in an interview. "The ball is now in their court," he said.

A spokesperson for Vodafone declined to comment. A spokesperson for Telefonica confirmed Vila's comments.

Vodafone's new chief executive Margherita Della Valle launched a strategic review of the company's Spanish operation in May, saying a full or partial sale of the business was an option.

Telefonica said the same month it was open to discuss a potential fibre network partnership in Spain with Vodafone.

Vodafone has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, where it has suffered cut-throat competition. But given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Paul Sandle in London and Inti Landauro in Madrid; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Chizu Nomiyama

