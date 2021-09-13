Telefonica hires Goldman Sachs to sell UK mobile masts stake, El Confidencial says

The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to sell its 50% stake in a mobile masts operator in Britain, El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

The stake in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, which Telefonica shares with UK rival Vodafone (VOD.L), would be worth around 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), El Confidencial said.

A spokesman for Telefonica declined to comment and officials at Goldman Sachs didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Spanish telecom firms had said it was open to selling the stake in Cornerstone when it sold its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to American Tower (AMT.N) for 7.7 billion euros earlier this year. read more

Telefonica is in the process of selling down assets to cut its debt, and also plans to use proceeds from some divestments to fund other acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8485 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Clara-Laeila Laudette Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.