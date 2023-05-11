Telefonica Q1 net profit falls 58% but still beats expectations

The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen at its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 58% from the same period a year earlier, although at 298 million euros ($328 million) still beating expectations.

Overall revenues rose 6.7% to 10.05 billion euros, the company also said, while core earnings fell 2.4% to 3.12 billion euros.

A company-provided consensus of analysts expected net profit of 279 million euros, revenues of 9.74 billion euros and core earnings of 3.08 billion euros.

