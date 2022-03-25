Telegram joins program from Brazil's Electoral Court to fight fake news

A 3D printed Telegram logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

March 25 (Reuters) - Messaging app Telegram on Friday signed an agreement to join a program created by Brazil's Electoral Court to combat misinformation ahead of the country's presidential election in October, the court said on its website.

Telegram was the only remaining major messaging and social network app that had not yet closed a partnership with the court.

"The purpose of the partnership is to fight fake content related to the Electoral Justice, the electronic voting system, the electoral process in its different phases and the actors involved in it," said the court's note.

On Thursday, Telegram's local representative Alan Campos Elias Thomaz said he would deliver the proposal to the company's executives, adding that the app is committed to fighting "fake news."

The app was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court last week for non-compliance, but the measure was revoked on Sunday.

Reporting by Alexandre Caverni; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler

