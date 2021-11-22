Media & Telecom
Telenor and Thailand's True Corp plan $200 million VC fund
BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor ASA (TEL.OL) on Monday said it would set up a venture capital fund with Thailand's True Corporation Pcl (TRUE.BK) with a size of up to $200 million.
"We will set up a venture capital fund together with partners in the range of $100 to $200 million," Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a virtual news conference about the company's merger of Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC.BK) and Thailand's True Corp.
