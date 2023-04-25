Teleperformance cuts 2023 revenue target















April 25 (Reuters) - French outsourcing group Teleperformance (TEPRF.PA) on Tuesday revised down its outlook on revenue growth for 2023, citing changing internal dynamics of the business.

The company now expects like-for-like revenue growth, excluding contracts for online services during the COVID-19 pandemic, of between 8% and 10%, down from previous guidance of about 10%.

However, the company raised its EBITDA margin target to about 16% from 15.7% previously.

Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.